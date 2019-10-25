Moto G8 Plus to go on sale on October 29: Key features, price

Motorola launched the Moto G8 Plus in India at a price of Rs 13,999. The latest Moto smartphone comes with a 48 MP Quad Pixel camera system and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor which has been paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of in-built storage.

Advertising

The phone is set to go on sale at 12 pm on Tuesday, October 29 on Flipkart. Click here to read our first impressions of the phone.

Moto G8 Plus: Features

The Moto G8 Plus comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9. There is also a waterdrop notch on the top that houses the front-facing camera.

In terms of optics, at the back, the G8 Plus is equipped with a 48 MP quad-pixel main camera with f/1.79 aperture along with a 16 MP wide-angle Action Camera and a 5 MP depth camera. The camera is also equipped with a dedicated Night Vision mode for night and low light photography. On the front, the phone comes with a 25 MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Advertising

The Moto G8 Plus runs on Google’s stock Android 9 Pie and as we have discussed earlier it comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It comes with 2x powerful sound from stereo speakers tuned by Dolby.

The G8 Plus is packed with a 4,000 mAh battery which the company says can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. It also has TurboPower 2 ultra-fast charging which Motorola said can provide 8 hours of power in 15 minutes of charging the device.

Moto G8 Plus: Price, offers

The Moto G8 Plus is priced ar Rs 13,999 and it is going to be available on Flipkart in two colour options – Cosmic Blue and Crystal Pink.

Buyers using the Reliance Jio network can avail an instant cashback of up to Rs 2,200 along with a Cleartrip coupon worth Rs 3,000 and a Zoom Car voucher worth Rs 2,000.