Moto G8 Plus, Moto G8 Play, Moto E6 Play renders leaked ahead of launch

Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G8 Plus and the Moto G8 Play this week in Brazil but ahead of the launch, renders of both the phones have been leaked online. Separately, the renders of the Moto E6 Play have also been shared on Twitter.

Noted tipster Evan Blass shared the renders of all three phones. The Moto G8 Plus sports a triple rear camera setup aligned in a vertical array followed by Laser Autofocus component and an LED flash. The Autofocus component looks similar to the one we’ve seen on the Moto One Macro.

The Moto G8 Play also features a triple rear camera setup aligned similarly to the G8 Plus but the Laser Autofocus component is not present at the back. The Moto E6 Play bears resemblance to the Moto E6s that was launched recently in India but the Play variant sports a single rear camera aligned horizontally with the LED flash.

All three models seem to sport a fingerprint sensor at the back underneath the Moto-branding. The Moto G8 Play renders show two colour variants for the Moto G8 Plus — Red and Blue — whereas the Moto G8 Play is shown in a single Black colour and the Moto E6 Play is shown in a single Grey colour variant.

Coming to the front design, the Moto G8 Plus sports a small U-shaped notch on top with thin bezels whereas the Moto G8 Play sports a waterdrop-style notch. The Moto E6 Play doesn’t have a notch but a thick top bezel. Among the three devices, the Moto E6 Play has the thickest bottom chin.

Moto G8 Plus specifications (rumoured)

The Moto G8 Plus is rumoured to sport a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. The device is reported to sport a 25MP front camera sensor, 6.3-inch display, 4,000mAh battery, and USB Type-C port. The Moto G8 Plus will be reportedly powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.