Moto G8 Plus set to launch today: Expected price, specifications

Motorola is all set to launch the Moto G8 Plus smartphone in Brazil at 9:30 am CT that converts to 8 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The specifications, hands-on images, and renders of the device have been leaked already. The Moto G8 Plus is also expected to be released in India.

Moto G8 Plus leaked specifications, renders

As per the leak, the Moto G8 Plus will be powered by the Snapdragon 665 processor and feature a 6.3-inch FHD+ IPS display with 2280×1080 resolution. The device is reported to be backed by a 4,000mAh battery and run Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

The Moto G8 Plus is reported to feature a triple rear camera setup where the primary lens will be a 48MP clubbed with a 16MP wide-angle lens with 117-degrees of field-of-view and a 5MP depth sensor. The front camera on the phone is said to be a 25MP selfie shooter.

The Moto G8 Plus is said to sport a USB Type-C port and also retain the 3.5mm headphone jack. The leaked renders show that the screen has a dew-drop notch on top. Also, we can see a Laser Autofocus mechanism set up in the vertical camera array. The Moto branding at the back is expected to sport the fingerprint sensor underneath it.

The leaked renders show two colour models of the Moto G8 Plus– Blue and Red. It is not confirmed if the back is made out of plastic or glass.

Moto G8 Plus expected price

Moto One Vision with 48MP dual-rear camera setup, glass back panel and a punch-hole display was launched for Rs 19,999. If Moto G8 Plus features a glass back like the Moto One Vision, we can expect the price of the phone to be above Rs 20,000 mark. However, if the device sports a plastic back like the one we’ve seen on Moto One Action, we can expect the price to be below the Rs 20,000 mark.