Moto G8 leaked promotional video shows how the device will look like

Motorola recently launched its Moto G8 Plus smartphone in India. Now, the company seems to be working on launching its Moto G8 smartphone also.

The tipster Evan Blass has now tweeted out a leaked promotional video, which provides us with a look at the upcoming smartphone. Showing us how the smartphone might end up looking like.

It also revealed that the device will be made available in three colour options: Blue, Red and Black. The Moto G8 will feature a waterdrop style notch on the front similar to the one seen on the Moto G8 Plus, to house the front camera module.

On the back, it will sport a triple camera setup, with two camera sensors in one module while the third one in another on top of it. The device will feature a 48MP primary sensor, and the other two sensors are expected to be a wide-angle sensor and a depth sensor.

As of now, not much is known about the smartphone. The company is yet to reveal any launch details about it. However, considering that a promotional video was already made, we could see the smartphone launching very soon.

To recall, the Motorola Moto G8 Plus is priced at Rs 13,999. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and packs a 4,000mAh battery. We can expect the Moto G8 to feature a lower powered CPU along with a smaller battery.