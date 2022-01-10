Moto G71 5G launched in India: Price, specifications

Motorola released their latest phone, Moto G71 5G in the Indian market today. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 SoC, the phone first debuted in Europe alongside Moto G200, Moto G51, Moto G41 and Moto G31 in November.

The Moto G71 5G is priced at 18,999 for the phone’s only variant, the 6GB RAM+128GB Storage combo. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart on 19 January and will be available in Arctic Blue and Neptune Green colours.

The Moto G71 5G runs Android 11 with the My UX skin with the help of the powerful Snapdragon 695 SoC. The phone has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Max Vision AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage which is further expandable to 512GB. All of these features are backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports fast charging via the bundled 33W TurboPower charger.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 lens. The phone also has a secondary sensor of 8-megapixel with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. As for the front camera, the phone has a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The phone has 13 5G bands and also supports 4G LTE. It is also important to note that the phone supports Dolby Atmos audio and has a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a physical fingerprint sensor in the back and has an IP52 certified water-repelling design.