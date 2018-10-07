Moto G7 spotted in 360-degree video render; set to feature 6.4-inch display

Moto G7 will have a 6.4-inch display and could feature a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. This has been confirmed through new image renders, posted by @OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, that have released a 360-degree render video of the upcoming phone. From the leaks it also seems Moto G7 could come with a waterdrop-style notch.

With the latest video render, one can spot all the design components of the upcoming Motorola phone. Based on CAD renders, the video shows a glass back on Moto G7, with metal framing. Besides the drop-shaped notch, one can also spot thin bezels and a visible chin at the bottom. The video also showcases the power button on the phone’s right, above the SIM tray. Below the display, one can see a type-C USB port, a 3.5-mm headphone jack to its right, as well as a speaker grille on the extreme left. At the phone’s back, Moto G7 appears to retain the circular dial that houses the dual-rear camera configuration and dual-LED flash module, as well as the fingerprint scanner that is embedded within the company’s ‘M’ logo.

Motorola is expected to launch smartphones under the Moto G7 series, that could be called Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Plus. Of the former, rumoured specifications indicate that it is expected to feature a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, as the phone is expected to be run by an octa-core SoC, and be based on Android Pie.

Also, Moto G7 could offer 4GB RAM/64GB internal memory and up to 256GB expandable memory, while it could offer 3500mAh of battery backup, as well as Turbo Charging support. The camera configuration could include a 16MP+5MP dual rear setup, as well as a 12MP front sensor.

