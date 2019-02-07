Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and Power launch in Brazil today: How to watch livestream

Motorola Moto G7 series is expected to launch today at an event in Brazil. The launch is scheduled to begin at 10:00 am local time or 5:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The series will likely have four devices going by the names, Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power.

Users can stream the live event on Motorola’s official Facebook and Twitter handles. Motorola is also taking registrations on its website for the live stream of the launch.

How to watch the live stream of Moto G7 series launch

Go to the official Facebook page of Motorola at 5:30 pm and you will find the live streaming on the page. You can also show your interest at the event generated by Motorola on Facebook to get reminded at the time of launch.

On Twitter, you can catch the live stream at Motorola’s official Brazil handle– Motorola Brasil (@MotorolaBR). On Motorola’s Brazil website, you can register for the launch event by filling your name and email. The launch will be live streamed at 10 am local time (5:30 pm IST).

Motorola G7 series leaked specifications and features

Earlier, CNET spotted Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power listed on Motorola’s Brazilian website. Listings, which have been removed since then. The Moto G7 listing revealed full specifications about the devices.

All four devices will run Android Pie out of the box. While Moto G7 and G7 Plus will sport waterdrop style notch, the other two smartphones will have a rectangular notch. Moto G7 series will retain a 3.5 mm headset jack. Only Moto G7 and the Plus will support face recognition, all of the four devices will be embedded with a fingerprint sensor in the Motorola batwing logo at the back.

Moto G7 Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor. The other three smartphones will have a Snapdragon 632 processor. Moto G7 Power will have a 5,000 mAh battery and the rest will sport a 3,000 mAh battery.

The prices of the devices are not confirmed but rumours suggest that Moto G7 will be priced in European markets around EUR 300 (Rs 24,400 approx). The cheapest in the lineup is expected to be Moto G7 Play priced around EUR 149 (Rs 12,100 approx) with Moto G7 Power the second cheapest at EUR 209 (Rs 17,000 approx). Moto G7 Plus is expected to be the costliest of the four, priced around EUR 360 (Rs 29,300 approx).