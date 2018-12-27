Moto G7 Power with Android Pie, Snapdragon 625 spotted on Geekbench

Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play, and G7 Power smartphones are expected to launch next year. The devices were leaked in image renders via Droidshout.com. Now, Moto G7 Power has been spotted on benchmarking site, Geekbench (via GizChina) that reveals its key specifications.

Moto G7 Power will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm 625 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone scored 1286 in single-core performance, while its multi-core score is 5443. The phone will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

Prior to this, Moto G7 Power was spotted on a listing on US telecommunications certification website, FCC by XDA Developers. As per the listing, the phone will have the highest battery capacity of 5,000mAh of the four Moto G7 series smartphones.

More details of Moto G7 Power include a single 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone could be available in four storage variants, a combination of 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

Moto G7 Power could feature a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The rear camera is said to support the Cinemagraph mode that we saw on Moto Z3 Play as well as bokeh mode.

Motorola is speculated to launch its Moto G7 series at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next year, which will take place in February. Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will be slightly upscale phones in comparison to the G7 Play and G7 Power. Both the devices will sport a waterdrop-style notch, while the G7 Play and G7 Power will come with a regular rectangular notch.