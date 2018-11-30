Moto G7 Play shows up on FCC, reveals design and key specifications

Motorola is expected to launch its Moto G7 lineup of smartphones sometime next year. However, its Moto G7 Play has already been spotted on the US telecommunications certification website, FCC. The FCC listing reveals key specifications and design elements. Moto G7 Play is expected to be the cheapest variant of the Moto G7 lineup. The listing was first spotted and reported on by Droidlife.

Moto G7 Play is listed as model number XT1952 and is showcased in two colour options, Black and Light Blue. According to the listing, Moto G7 Play will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

It will come with a single rear camera unit, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and a separate microSD card slot.

The fingerprint sensor might be integrated into the Motorola logo on the back in a similar fashion to Motorola One Power. The only disappointing feature is its 2,820mAh battery, which compared to Moto G6 Play’s 4,000mAh battery seems a big downgrade.

The manual uploaded on FCC’s website also shows a notched display, which will house the front camera, front flash and earpiece.

According to an earlier report by PhoneArena, the company is expected to launch the Moto G7 series globally in Q1 2019. However, Motorola is yet to say anything on this matter.

The Moto G7 series is expected to include the Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power.