Moto G7 Power sale in India to begin today on Flipkart, price is Rs 13,999

Moto G7 Power will go on sale in India starting February 15, which is today. According to a GSM Arena report, the phone will sell at a price of Rs 13,999 through offline retail stores. The price is for 4GB RAM+64GB storage and the phone will be available in black colour variant only.

The report adds that Moto G7 Power will be available through Flipkart as well, though it is unclear if the price of Moto G7 Power will be different online. We will have to wait for an official announcement to know more.

Moto G7 Power was launched in Brazil earlier this month with a notched display and Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. The phone made its debut alongside Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play. The company has not announced when these devices will be made available in other markets including India.

Moto G7 Power is not listed on Flipkart as of now. On the company’s official website, one can enter the model name, Moto G7 Power to search whether it will be available in a retail store, preferred Moto store or Moto Hub near them.

In Brazil, the G7 Power is priced at Rs 1,399 Brazilian Real, which is approximately Rs 26,902 on conversion. The highlight of the G7 Power is its 5,000mAh battery, the largest among the four G7 series phones.

Moto G7 Power sports a 6.2-inch display with a rectangular notch on top and a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series processor. Moto G7 Power runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It features a 12MP primary sensor on the back, whereas, an 8MP sensor on the front to take selfies.