Moto G7 Power FCC listing reveals 5,000mAh battery, key specifications

Moto G7 Power will have a massive 5,000mAh battery, reveals a listing on US telecommunications certification website, FCC. This was first spotted by XDA Developers. The website has also revealed more specifications of this mid-range phone that is expected to launch next year as part of Moto’s G7 series. In addition to Moto G7 Power, the series will have the standard Moto G7 variant as well as Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Plus. Moto G7 Power will have the highest battery capacity of the four smartphones.

Moto G7 Power has been listed on FCC with model number XT1955-4. The listing also reveals connectivity options on the device like NFC, which will be supported in certain regions. Further, Moto G7 Power will have a height and width of 159mm and 76mm respectively. It will measure 167mm diagonally. The phone will sport a single rear camera.

According to XDA Developers, Moto G7 Power could pack a Snapdragon 632 processor that is present on Honor 8C as well. Honor 8C is a budget smartphone, priced starting at Rs 11,999 in India for 4GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Meanwhile, Moto G7 Power is expected to be available in four storage variants, a combination of 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage.

The handset will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box and this will not be an Android One device. In terms of camera, Moto G7 Power could sport a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture respectively. The camera is said to support the new Cinemagraph mode that we saw on Moto Z3 Play as well as bokeh mode. The display is speculated to be 6.22-inch HD+ with a notch on top.

Prior to this, Moto G7 Play was spotted on the FCC (via Droidlife) with model number XT1952. Moto G7 Play is expected to be the cheapest variant of the Moto G7 lineup and could come in two colour options – black and light blue. As per the listing, the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU.

Moto G7 Play will come with a single rear camera unit, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port and a separate microSD card slot. The battery will be a much smaller 2,820mAh one than on Moto G7 Power. In fact, the battery seems like a downgrade even when compared with the current Moto G6 Play, which is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. A notch on top of the display will likely house the front camera, front flash and earpiece.