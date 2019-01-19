Moto G7 Play spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM

Motorola is expected to launch its new Moto G7 lineup of smartphones in February which will likely include Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Power smartphones.

Advertising

Ahead of launch, Moto G7 Play has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website revealing key specifications of the upcoming device. Moto G7 Play’s Geekbench listing was spotted by TheAndroidSoul, under the model name ‘motorola moto g(7)’.

According to the listing, the device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 1.8GHz coupled with 3GB RAM. In addition, it will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system out of the box.

Though the listing states the device as ‘motorola moto g(7)’ it is expected to be the Play version due to specification similarities with the earlier leaks.

According to press renders, Moto G7 Play will sport a big notch display along with a big chin with the Motorola branding. On the back, the device will sport a single camera paired with an LED flash placed inside of a circular module similar to the Moto G6 camera module.

Advertising

The fingerprint sensor will be located below the camera module with the batwing M logo inside of it, just like the Motorola One Power.