Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus to launch next year

Apart from the standard Moto G7, Motorola could also unveil Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power. (Image of Moto G6 Plus for representation)

Lenovo will launch four smartphones in its Moto G7 series next year, tipster said on Twitter. Apart from the standard Moto G7, the company could also unveil Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power. Notably, the ‘Power’ variant was missing from this year’s Moto G6 series, which has three phones – Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus.

Blass’ revelation contradicts a previous MySmartPrice report that claimed that only Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus could be in the works. The site put out renders of the upcoming Moto G series that confirm the moniker G7 and G7 Plus. The report further pointed out that the company could ditch the Play variant next year. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Tech blog HowToTechNaija claims Moto G7 will come with notched display, as seen on Motorola One Power and Motorola One smartphones. The phone is said to sport a 6.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. It is said to run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. In terms of design, Moto G7 could sport dual camera setup at the back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Moto G7 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The dual camera setup could consist of a 16MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. The selfie camera could be a 12MP one. Moto G7 is said to be backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for the company’s Turbo Charge fast charging technology.

