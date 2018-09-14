Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus to launch next year: Report

Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus are expected to launch next year in the first quarter or in the beginning of second quarter. Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus are expected to launch next year in the first quarter or in the beginning of second quarter.

Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus will launch next year, as per a report by MySmartPrice. The site has put out renders of the upcoming Moto G series that confirm the moniker G7 and G7 Plus. A launch date or specifications of the two phones is unclear at this point. Moto’s G6 series, which made its debut in Brazil in April this year, includes three phones – Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, and Moto G6 Plus. It looks like the company will ditch the Play variant next year.

Moto G7 series is expected to launch next year in the first quarter or in the beginning of second quarter. No details on specifications is known at this point, though the phones are speculated to come with a notched display, as seen on Motorola One Power and Motorola One smartphones. The phones will get an upgrade in terms of processor as well, when compared to Moto G6 series.

Moto G6 Plus, along with Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, was launched in Brazil in April. While Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were launched in India in June, the third member in the Moto G6 series — the Moto G6 Plus — made its India debut earlier this month. Moto G6 Play is the most affordable of the three, India price of which starts at Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Moto G6 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model which has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Moto G6 is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. Moto G6 Plus in India is priced at Rs 22,499 and it comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory. We will have to wait for official launch on confirmation on whether Moto G7 series will be made available in India. Of course, it is too early to speculate prices of Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus.

