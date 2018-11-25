Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus and Moto Z4 key specs leaked

Motorola is expected to launch its next-generation Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus and Moto Z4 next year. The twitter leakster Andri Yati has tweeted out some key specifications of all the three smartphones. According to the tweet, the Moto G7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 paired with Adreno 512. It will come with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. The Moto G7 Plus will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700 series processor, which he hasn’t mentioned specifics for. It will come with 4GB/6GB of RAM along with 64GB GB internal storage.

Advertising

The flagship Moto Z4 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 processor, which is also rumoured to be the yet to launch Snapdragon 855 processor. It will come in 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage options.

Just a recap for @moto devices in 2019.

– moto g7 (sd660, 4-32 GB)

– moto g7+ (sd7xx, 4/6-64 GB)

– moto z4 (sd8150, 6-64/128 GB) — Andri Yatim (@HeyAndri) November 22, 2018

According to earlier render leaks, Moto G7 and the Moto G7 Plus will come with a waterdrop design notched display and a horizontally aligned dual camera setup. Additionally, the bottom chin will sport the Motorola branding like seen in the new Motorola One Power.

In a separate leak we got to know that Motorola will launch four smartphones in its Moto G7 series next year. Apart from the standard Moto G7, the company could also unveil Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Power. Notably, the ‘Power’ variant was missing from this year’s Moto G6 series, which has three phones – Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus.