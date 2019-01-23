Moto G7 live images leaked ahead of expected February launch in Brazil

Moto G7 has been leaked in live images revealing waterdrop notch design and dual rear cameras. 91Mobiles has posted photos claimed to be of the upcoming Moto G7 in red and black colour options. Moto G7 series with Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play smartphones is expected to be launched on February 7 in Brazil.

As per images, Moto G7 will sport a waterdrop style notch that we saw on Oppo R17 Pro, OnePlus 6T, and more phones. It looks like Moto G7 will be the first Motorola smartphone to include this feature.

The 3D curved back design resembles Moto X4 complete with circular dual cameras along with LED flash unit. A fingerprint sensor will be embedded into Motorola batwing logo below the rear camera module.

Moto G7 was spotted on benchmarking site, Geekbench hinting at its specifications. The phone will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. It could be available in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage as well as 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variants. The battery will reportedly be 3,000mAh.

Moto G7 is expected to feature a 6-inch display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Reports suggest the dual back cameras could consist of a 16MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. It will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. Moto G7 case renders leaked by AndroidPure suggest the phone will retain a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Moto G7 series will be the successor to Moto G6 series that made its debut in April last year, though only three phones were launched – Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play. This year, the company could add ‘Power’ variant to its Moto G series. Moto G7 Power is said to include the largest 5,000mAh battery of the four smartphones.