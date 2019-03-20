Moto G7 India launch soon, confirms company in new teaser: Expected price

Moto G7 will launch in India soon, the company has confirmed. Motorola India put out a tweet from its official Twitter handle, which confirms that Moto G7 will make its debut in India soon, though it does not reveal an exact date.

Advertising

To recall, Moto G7 was announced alongside Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Power and Moto G7 Play in Brazil in February this year. Of the four phones, Moto G7 Power is already available in India. There is no word on when Moto G7 Plus and Moto G7 Play will launch here.

“Unleash the explorer within you, cos the smart #motog7 with Google Lens is coming soon,” Motorola India said in its tweet. The phone sports a notched display and runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie.

In the US, Moto G7 costs $299.99, which converts to approximately Rs 21,000. India pricing could be slightly lower as the Moto G7 Power, which is priced at $249.99 (Rs 17,000 approximately) in the US was launched in India at Rs 13,999.

Unleash the explorer 🧐 within you, cos the smart #motog7 with Google Lens is coming soon! Answer these questions and prove why #exploringmatterstoyou to win it. T&C apply- https://t.co/22CVVO4u1j pic.twitter.com/50spjuuYYk — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) March 19, 2019

Moto G7 has a 6.24-inches full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM along and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card.

Advertising

Also read: Moto G7 Power with 5000 mAh battery launched in India, price is Rs 13,999

Moto G7 features a dual rear camera setup, a combination of 12MP primary sensor paired and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP camera. The phone runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system.