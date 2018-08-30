Moto G7 images leaked online; will sport a drop shaped notch: Report

Moto G7 might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 GPU. (Image: Weibo) Moto G7 might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with Adreno 508 GPU. (Image: Weibo)

Motorola earlier this year launched the Moto G6 globally, now it seems to have started work on its successor, Moto G7. Images of the device have surfaced online on Weibo. The leaked images showcase a teardrop style notched display similar to the Oppo F9, a dual camera setup, along with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

According to the leaked image, the device display shows it to be the Moto G6 Plus. However, on the contrary, the text accompanying the images claim for the device to be the G7. Additionally, Moto G6 Plus has already been launched in Brazil and it doesn’t sport a notched display.

The device looks quite similar to the Moto G6 from the back, it features a glossy glass backplate with a protruding circular module for the dual camera setup. There also seems to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor on the back with the Moto logo embossed inside. On the front, we get to see the teardrop-shaped notched bezel-less display.

Also Read: Best camera phones under Rs 25,000 in August 2018: From Nokia 7 Plus, Honor Play to Moto G6

According to a report by Sohu, a Chinese website, the device will have similar specifications to the Moto G6 Plus already launched in Brazil. It will sport dual SIM card slots, an 8MP selfie camera, 12MP+5MP camera sensors on the back. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with the Adreno 508 GPU.

We recommend that you take this news with a pinch of salt, as there has been no confirmation from Motorola’s side regarding this new smartphone.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd