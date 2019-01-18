Moto G7 Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 660, 3GB RAM

Moto G7 has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench, revealing some key specifications. Moto G7 series, which includes Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power is expected to launch in Brazil in February. Of the four smartphones, Moto G7 is the standard variant.

Tipster Slashleaks posted on Twitter a screenshot of the Geekbench listing of Moto G7. The phone scores 1260 in single-core performance and 4759 in multi-core performance. It will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. As per the listing, Moto G7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 3GB RAM.

Prior to this, Moto G7 case renders were leaked by AndroidPure, which hints at some of the design elements of the device. For instance, Moto G7 will likely include a waterdrop style notched display, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual rear cameras.

As for specifications, reports suggest the phone will feature a 6-inch display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Snapdragon 660 processor will be paired with Adreno 512 GPU for graphics performance. Moto G7 could be available in multiple storage configurations with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM.

Moto G7 is expected to feature a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 16MP primary camera paired with a 5MP secondary camera. The phone will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more details.

Moto G7 along with Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power are expected to launch in Brazil ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress. To recall, predecessor, Moto G6 made its debut in Brazil as well in April 2017 with three smartphones – Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, and Moto G6 Play. It looks like Motorola is looking to add ‘Power’ variant to its Moto G series this year.