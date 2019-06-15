Moto G7, G7 Power, Motorola One prices slashed in India: Report

Motorola has slashed the price of three of its smartphones in the Indian market, the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power and the Motorola One according to a report by The Mobile Indian. These price cuts are exclusive to the offline market and will not reflect online as of now.

According to the report, the Moto G7 is now available at Rs 14,999 down Rs 2,000 from its Rs 16,999 launch price. The Moto G7 Power, which was earlier available at Rs 13,999 is now available at Rs 12,999. Lastly, Motorola One is now available at Rs 12,999.

Moto G7 specifications

Moto G7 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2270×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own Turbo Charge fast charging technology. It sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Moto G7 Power specifications

Moto G7 Power sports a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with an Adreno 506 GPU. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery. It features a 12MP primary sensor on the back, whereas, an 8MP sensor on the front to take selfies.

Motorola One specifications

Motorola One comes with a 5.9-inch Max Vision HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and is the company’s Android One smartphone. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a micro SD card. The device runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. It supports 15W charging and comes bundled with TurboPower charger. The device comes with a dual 13MP rear camera setup and a selfie shooter of 8MP.