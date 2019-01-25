Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play, G7 Power full specifications leaked ahead of official launch

Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power full specifications have been leaked ahead of official launch on February 7 in Brazil. The Moto G7 series was spotted listed on Motorola’s Brazilian site by CNET, which has posted screenshots.

Advertising

The listings, which have since been removed, revealed specifications of the four Moto G7 series smartphones, though it did not give out details on pricing or availability.

Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power will have notched displays and slim bezels on the sides. Moto G7 and G7 Plus will sport waterdrop style notch on top of the screen, while the other two smartphones will have a rectangular notch. All four devices will run Android Pie out of the box.

Moto G7 series will retain a 3.5 mm headset jack and fingerprint sensor on the four phones will be embedded in the Motorola batwing logo at the back. Only Moto G7 and the Plus variant will support face recognition for unlocking the phone.

Advertising

Moto G7 Plus will be powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor. The other three smartphones will have a Snapdragon 632 processor. The Power version will be backed by the largest 5,000mAh battery, compared to a 3,000mAh battery in Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, and Moto G7 Play.

Also read: Moto G7 live images leaked ahead of expected February launch in Brazil

Moto G7 full specifications and features

Moto G7 will sport a 6.24-inches full HD+ display with a pixel density of 403 ppi. It will be available in 4GB RAM+64GB storage model. The dual rear cameras will be a combination of a 12MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture and 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The front camera is listed 8MP with f/2.2 aperture. Moto G7 measure 157×75.3×7.92mm and it weighs 174 grams.

Moto G7 Plus full specifications and features

to get a 6.24-inches full HD+ display with 403 ppi pixel density and 12MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture. The phone will also sport dual rear cameras, specifications of which include 16MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and 5MP secondary camera with f/2.2 aperture. The dimensions of G7 Plus are 157×75.3×8.27mm and it weighs 172 grams.

Read more: Motorola Moto G7 smartphone lineup to launch in Brazil, before MWC 2019

The base storage model will be 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. Connectivity options on both Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus are 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4, 5GHz).

Moto G7 Play full specifications and features

Moto G7 Play specifications include a 5.7-inches HD+ display with pixel density of 294 ppi, 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

Also read: Moto G7 Play spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB RAM

The base storage model for this phone will be 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It measures 147.3×71.5×7.99mm and weighs 149 grams. Connectivity options on G7 Play are 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11n (2.4, 5GHz).

Moto G7 Power full specifications and features

Moto G7 Power will sport a 6.2-inches display with a resolution of 1,520×720 pixels and pixel density of 271 ppi. The rear camera will be 12MP with f/2.0 aperture, while front camera will be 8MP with f/2.2 aperture. The phone will be available in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option.

Advertising

It will support 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi 802.11n. Moto G7 Power measures 159.4x76x9.3mm and weighs 193 grams.