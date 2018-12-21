Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and G7 Power appear in leaked renders

We have been hearing about Motorola’s Moto G7 lineup for a while now. Now, a new leak gives us an even closer look at the upcoming smartphones. Renders of the Moto G7, G7 Plus, G7 Play and G7 Power have been leaked, thanks to Droidshout.com. The Moto G7 and G7 Plus feature a waterdrop-style notch, while the G7 Play and G7 Power will come with a regular notch.

Advertising

A total of four smartphones will be a part of the Moto G7 lineup: Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. Out of the two, both Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will be slightly upscale phones in comparison to the G7 Play and G7 Power. As seen in the leaked renders, Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus will have a waterdrop-style notch and horizontally placed dual rear-facing cameras. The bottom bezels are slightly thicker than usual and include the Motorola branding.

Meanwhile, the G7 Play and G7 Power feature a regular notch with a single front-facing camera. At the back, they come with a single camera and a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Moto batwing logo. As with previous-generation devices, the key selling point of the Moto G7 Power will be its huge battery life.

Previous reports have claimed that the Moto G7 will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The Moto G7 Plus, on the other hand, is expected to feature the Snapdragon 710 processor with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to announce the new Moto G7 lineup at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, which kicks off in late February next year. The company’s Moto G7 lineup will be pitted against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus’ ZenFone Max Pro M2, Realme U1 and Realme Pro 2.