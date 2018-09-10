Moto G7 concept video spotted online, shows ‘waterdrop’ style notch

Moto G7 has been spotted online through concept renders, and appears to have a waterdrop otch over the display. (Image Source: Waqar Khan) Moto G7 has been spotted online through concept renders, and appears to have a waterdrop otch over the display. (Image Source: Waqar Khan)

Moto G7 has been spotted online through concept renders. This was shown through image renders, as well as a concept video uploaded by Waqar Khan, who suggests that the phone could come with a waterdrop notch over the display, that also houses the receiver. Unlike other phones that have adopted this type of notch, though, it appears that Motorola could continue with its more standard format of fingerprint sensing.

As per the leaked image renders and concept video, Moto G7 shows thinner bezels than its previous iterations, though most other design parameters, including the chin at the bottom and rounded edges, appear unchanged.

Through the video, one can spot an all-glass design, that has been seen with Moto G6, and the dual rear camera setup and LED module, that is common among Moto phones. The video was posted on the Waqar Khan YouTube channel, dated September 8.

Similarly, the power and volume buttons on Moto G7 are visible on the phone’s right side, while one can find the SIM tray on the phone’s top left, as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack and a type-C USB port at the bottom. At the back, one can also spot the Motorola ‘M’ logo, that also appears to house this device’s fingerprint scanner.

Interestingly, the concept video is titled ‘Moto G7 and G7 Plus- Introduction and First Look’, though none of the phones showcased appear to differ in terms of hardware. At the moment, it could be assumed that Moto G7 Plus could differ from Moto G7 in storage capacity, and camera specifications.

