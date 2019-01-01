Moto G7 case renders confirm waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack and more: Report

Motorola is getting ready to launch its new Moto G7 series of smartphones in Brazil in February, according to a report by AndroidPit. The new Moto G7 lineup is expected to include four smartphones according to earlier reports – Moto G7, Moto G7 Plus, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power.

According to a report new by AndroidPure, case renders for the Moto G7 confirm some of the design elements of the device. These include a waterdrop style notched display, the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack and dual cameras on the back.

Earlier reports have speculated that the Moto G7 will sport a big 6-inch display with the 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which indicates there will be a small notch. The processor will likely be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 with Adreno 512 GPU, coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM. The storage options will likely be 32GB or 64GB depending on RAM.

It will feature a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. All of this will be backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Moto G7 Power was recently spotted on Geekbench revealing key specifications of the device. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU; the 625 is a relatively older series of processors from Qualcomm.

The device will come with 4GB RAM along with 64GB of internal storage. The phone will run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box. An earlier FCC listing claimed, this particular Moto phone will have a big 5,000 mAh battery.