Moto G7, Motorola One launched in India: Price and specifications

Motorola has launched Moto G7 and Motorola One smartphones in India at a price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively. The device will be available starting from March 25 via Moto Hub stores, leading mobile stores across India and Flipkart. Both the Motorola G7 and the Motorola One can be bought in Clear White and Ceramic Black colour options in 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage option.

Advertising

The launch offers on the Moto G7 and Motorola One include a cashback of Rs 2,200 from Reliance Jio, which can be used on prepaid recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Moto G7 specifications and features

Moto G7 features a 6.2-inch full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and U-shaped notch on top. The device is powered by Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It sports a 3,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

Moto G7 has a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+5MP and it features an 8MP camera on the front. The device also features a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports Face Unlock. The phone runs Android 9 Pie with the company’s custom skin on top.

Motorola One specifications and features

Motorola One is Android One powered smartphone. It features a smaller 5.9-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a dual 13MP rear camera setup and a selfie shooter of 8MP. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It supports 15W charging and comes bundled with TurboPower charger.