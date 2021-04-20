Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SOC launched in India

Both the devices come with Water repellent coating which is said to protect the smartphones from accidental splashes (P.C: Product image)

Motorola has launched two new G-series smartphones; the Moto G60 and Moto G40 fusion which are said to be the first “made for India” devices. Both the devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SOC. Moto G60 is one of the cheapest smartphones in India to come with a 108 MP camera setup.

Let us look at everything you should know about these smartphones.

Moto G60

The Moto G60 comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ HDR10 display with 120Hz refresh rate support. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G along with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone packs a 6000 mAh battery, runs on Android 11, and features Motorola’s signature near-stock android experience.



The smartphone is headlined by a 108MP primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The 108MP camera supports Ultra Pixel technology which is said to improve light sensitivity for better low light shots by combining 9 pixels into one large 2.1um Ultra Pixel. The 8MP wide-angle camera has an added mode that can be used to shoot macro images from the camera.

The smartphone supports a Dual Capture mode feature which will allow users to shoot images using both the rear and selfie cameras at once. There is a 32MP Quad Pixel front camera for all your selfie needs. The device packs 128GB of internal storage and features an expandable memory slot which will allow users to expand the storage up to 1TB using a micro-SD card.

Moto G40 Fusion

The Moto G40 Fusion, meanwhile, comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ HDR10 display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Snapdragon 732G SOC along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The device features a triple rear camera setup which includes a primary 64MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide- camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture at the front. The 8MP wide-angle camera can be used to shoot macro images. The device is powered by a 6000mAh battery that is said to last for 54 hours on a single charge.

Additional Features: Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion

Both the devices come with Water repellent coating which is said to protect the smartphones from accidental splashes. The Moto G60 and Moto G40 fusion feature Motorola’s proprietary ThinkShield for mobile that is said to give business-grade security to users.



Pricing and availability: Moto G60 and Moto G40 Fusion

The Moto G60 will go on sale starting April 27 at 12 pm and will be priced at Rs 17,999 on Flipkart. The company is offering an instant discount worth Rs 1,500 for ICICI bank card users who will be able to purchase the device at an effective price of just Rs 16,499. The Moto G40 fusion will be available starting May 1, 12 pm on Flipkart, priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4/64GB variant and Rs 15,999 for the 6/128GB variant. ICICI bank card users can also avail of an instant discount worth Rs 1,000.