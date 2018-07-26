Moto G6 Plus with dual cameras to launch in India soon, company confirms

Motorola has confirmed the launch of Moto G6 Plus in India. (Image credit: Motorola India) Motorola has confirmed the launch of Moto G6 Plus in India. (Image credit: Motorola India)

Motorola has confirmed the launch of Moto G6 Plus in India soon. The company took to Twitter to tease the arrival of Moto G6 Plus, although an exact launch date is still unknown. In a tweet, Motorola wrote “it’s time to ask for more from your smartphone. Get ready to say hello to the #MotoG6Plus, which is #BuiltForMore with a smart camera and serious performance! Stay tuned.” Moto G6 Plus will be pitched as a superior version of the Moto G6, which was launched in June.

Both Moto G6 and Moto G6 Plus share similar designs, camera setups and battery capacities, so you’re paying more for the G6 Plus’ improved performance. The handset features a 5.7-inch MaxVision FHD+ display (2160 x 1080) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 630 processor, either 4GB or 6GB RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. In comparison, the original Moto G6 is powered by a Snapdragon 450 processor.

On the camera front, the device gets a dual-camera setup, comprising of a 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, an 8MP front-facing shooter. Moto G6 Plus is backed by a 3,200mAh battery and it runs on Android 8.0 Oreo. Plus, Moto G6 Plus also gets a fingerprint scanner an face unlock feature.

Moto G6 Plus is already available in Mexico and Europe. The phone sells for 299 Euros (or approx Rs 24,041). However, in India, expect the smartphone to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 15,999 for the base model and Rs 17,999 for the top-end model. We should expect to hear more about the Moto G6 Plus in the coming days.

