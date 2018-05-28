Top Moto G6 Plus variant to sport Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB RAM: Report

The updated version of the Moto G6 Plus will come with a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM. The updated version of the Moto G6 Plus will come with a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM.

Motorola is gearing up to launch an updated version of the Moto G6 Plus with beefed up specifications. According to a report from 91 Mobiles, the updated version of the Moto G6 Plus will come with a Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB RAM. It is worth noting that Motorola launched the Moto G6 Plus with a Snapdragon 630 chipset and 4GB RAM.

Based on the leaked images obtained by the publication, the Moto G6 Plus is seen sporting a “sdm660” soc, which hints at the Snapdragon 660 mobile processor. The report further claims that the new Moto G6 Plus will come with 6GB RAM compared to 4GB on the standard version. If you recall, the Moto G6 Plus was also spotted on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 660 processor before its global debut.

Lenovo-owned Motorola announced a trio of smartphones – the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play – at a dedicated event held in Brazil last month. Out of the three, the Moto G6 Plus is positioned as the most powerful smartphone. The device sports a 5.9-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 630 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and a microSD card slot. On the photography front, it has got a 12MP + 5MP dual camera setup. At the front, Motorola Moto G6 Plus features an 8MP snapper with an LED flash. The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 3200mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

#helloyou, gaming pros, techies, movie buffs, artists, photographers, explorers, fashionistas! Gear up for the #motog6 and #motog6play, designed with you in mind. Register now to be the first one to get all updates. https://t.co/7DwB9QAEkZ pic.twitter.com/n1RYPSy45Q — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) May 15, 2018

In related news, Motorola is bringing the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play to India on June 4. The Moto G6 will be exclusive to Flipkart, while the Moto G6 Play will be made exclusively on Amazon. Both are mid-end smartphones and will be pitted against the Honor 7C, Honor 9 Lite, Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

