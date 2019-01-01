Moto G6 Plus starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie in India

Motorola has started rolling out Android 9.0 Pie over-the-air (OTA) update to its Moto G6 Plus in India. The company has shared the changelog for the same on its official website. The update will add all Android 9.0 Pie features including a new settings menu layout, revamped Recent app drawer and more, along with the December 1 security patch for Android.

According to the changelog listed on the company’s website, the Android 9.0 Pie update will add an adaptive battery feature, adaptive brightness, new emojis, PiP mode settings, notification UI changes, performance improvements and much more.

If you have got an update notification push message, you can simply press download and install directly from the notifications panel. After the update is downloaded, the device will restart and boot up on the new Android 9.0 Pie operating system.

If you have not received a notification push message for the same, you will be required to check for updates manually. This can be done by opening the settings panel and navigating to the System tab. Where users will be required to press System updates and press the check for updates button.

If the update shows up you will be able to press download and install to get the latest operating system. If the update doesn’t show up don’t worry, Motorola might be rolling the update out in phases to avoid network congestion.