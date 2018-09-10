Moto G6 Plus launched in India with 6GB RAM at Rs 22,499: Here are the specifications

Moto G6 Plus Price in India: Moto G6 Plus in India has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,499 and will go on sale from today. Moto G6 Plus Price in India: Moto G6 Plus in India has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 22,499 and will go on sale from today.

Moto G6 Plus launch in India, price and specifications: Motorola has launched the Moto G6 Plus in India. Priced at Rs 22,499, the phone will be available from today across all offline retail options, as well as Amazon.in. This device is the latest in the Moto G6 series, and follows the June launch of Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India. Those who purchase this phone can avail cashback from Paytm Mall, as well as data benefits from Reliance Jio.

Moto G6 Plus launch in India: Top offers, cashback and more

Consumers can avail a Rs 3,000 discount, if they purchase Moto G6 Plus from Paytm Mall. This offer can be applied by entering the cashback promo code that appears on the product page of the Paytm Mall app. Also, those seeking No Cost EMI offers can consider plans set by Bajaj Finserv.

In addition, Reliance Jio subscribers can gain as much as Rs 4,450 by purchasing this Moto phone. Those purchasing Moto G6 Plus need to get a recharge for Rs 198/Rs 299 in order to receive cashback worth Rs 2,200, that will be credited as JioMoney.

Besides this, shoppers will also receive Cleartrip cashback vouchers worth Rs 1,250, as well as Ajio discounts worth Rs 1,000.

Moto G6 Plus launch in India: Price, specifications

Featuring a 5.9-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display, Moto G6 Plus comes with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9. Based on Android 8.1 Oreo, the phone runs the Snapdragon 630 processor, and is backed by a 3200mAh battery with TurboPower Charging support. it comes with 6GB RAM, 64GB iof internal memory and expandable storage of up to 128GB. While Moto G6 Plus supports gestures through Moto Actions, it also comes with Dolby Audio support. The fingerprint scanner is integrated into the motorola ‘M’ logo, placed at the phone’s back.

Moto G6 Plus comes with a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera configuration, that offers Google Lens support as well as a QR Code scanner. Also, its 8MP front camera, with f/2.2 aperture, supports the phone’s Face Unlock feature. Dual SIM 4G LTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, a type-C USB port, NFC support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the phone’s connectivity modes. Sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light and proximity sensors.

