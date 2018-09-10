Moto G6 Plus to be launched in India today: Expected price, specifications

Moto G6 Plus will also come with dual rear cameras having Google Lens integration, Face Unlock and TurboPower Charging. Moto G6 Plus will also come with dual rear cameras having Google Lens integration, Face Unlock and TurboPower Charging.

Motorola will launch the Moto G6 Plus in India today. The phone had been launched worldwide in April this year, alongside the Moto G6 and G6 Play in Brazil. The latter two devices were launched in June, and have gone on sale since.

Besides being larger and faster than the other Moto G6 phones, Moto G6 Plus will also come with dual rear cameras having Google Lens integration, Face Unlock and TurboPower Charging. It could be priced under Rs 30,000, while sale details are yet to emerge.

Moto G6 Plus launch in India: Updates, expected price

While Motorola has been promoting the phone through the Motorola India Twitter page, as well as through Facebook, it will not host any livestream of the launch event. The Moto G6 Plus will be revealed at 12 pm.

So far, no ecommerce partnership has been announced for the launch and sale of Moto G6 Plus. As a reminder, it is noteworthy that Moto G6 is an Amazon exclusive, while Moto G6 Play is exclusive to Flipkart.

While Moto G6 Play is priced at Rs 11,999, the Moto G6 is available at Rs 13,999 (3GB RAM/32GB internal memory) and Rs 15,999 (4GB RAM/64GB internal memory). In comparison, Moto G6 Plus was launched at a price of 299 euros (Rs 24,972 approx.), and could be launched in India at a similar price.

Moto G6 Plus India launch: Specifications

Sporting a 5.93-inch display, Moto G6 Plus comes with 18:9 screen aspect ratio. Based on Android 8.0 Oreo, the phone runs the Snapdragon 630 processor, paired with Adreno 508 GPU. Besides, it is backed by a 3200mAh battery with support from Motorola’s TurboPower adapter. Moto G4 Plus comes with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory and expandable storage of up to 128GB. It features a fingerprint scanner at the back, as part of the Motorola ‘M’ logo.

With respect to the camera, Moto G6 Plus sports a horizontally-stacked dual rear configuration. This consists of a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, and a 5MP secondary lens having f/2.2 aperture. Also, the phone comes with an 8MP camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 80-degree wide-angle lens.

Dual SIM 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, a type-C USB port, NFC support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among the phone’s connectivity modes. Sensors include accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light and proximity sensors.

