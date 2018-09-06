Moto G6 Plus India launch set for September 10: Expected price, specifications and features

Moto G6 Plus India launch on September 10, here is the expected price, specifications, and other details. Moto G6 Plus India launch on September 10, here is the expected price, specifications, and other details.

Moto G6 Plus is mere days away from being launched in India. The Moto G6 Plus, along with Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, was launched in Brazil in April. While Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were launched in India in June, the third member in the Moto G6 series — the Moto G6 Plus — will be making its India debut on September 10.

“The new Moto G6 Plus is set to arrive on 10th September and is built to give you more with every feature! Which one are you most excited about? Take a screenshot and share it with us!” reads Motorola India’s tweet. Ahead of launch, let us take a look at the expected price, launch date and specifications of Moto G6 Plus:

Moto G6 Plus: Expected price in India, launch date

Moto G6 Plus will launch in India on September 10, as per a tweet by the company. Moto G6 Plus arrives in India almost over two months after the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play got launched in the country. Moto G6 Plus expected price in India could be close to Rs 20,000. In Europe, Moto G6 Plus is priced at EUR 299,which is around Rs 24,000 on conversion. In India, Moto G6 Plus will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor Play, and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

In comparison, Moto G6 price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model which has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of Moto G6 is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. Meanwhile, Moto G6 Play costs Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Moto G6 Plus: Specifications, features

Moto G6 Plus gets a 5.9-inch IPS Full HD+ resolution (1080p) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It sports a 3D glass design similar to Moto X4. The processor on the Moto G6 Plus is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, which is clocked at 2.2GHz. Moto G6 Plus is available in 4GB/6GB RAM options and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable to 128GB. We will have to wait and watch if Motorola decides to bring both the storage options to India. Moto G6 Plus is backed by a 3,200 mAh battery.

The new #motog6plus is set to arrive on 10th September and is built to give you more with every feature!

Which one are you most excited about? Take a screenshot and share it with us! #BuiltForMore pic.twitter.com/HyoigsRBv3 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 4, 2018

On the camera front, Moto G6 Plus features dual 12MP+5MP rear lens with Dual Autofocus Pixel technology. The primary 12MP sensor has f/1.7 aperture size and 1.4um pixel size. The front camera is an 8MP one. Moto G6 Plus supports face recognition feature for unlocking the phone. In addition, a fingerprint sensor is present on the front. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution as well.

