Moto G6 Plus to launch in India on September 10, company confirms

Motorola plans to launch its Moto G6 Plus in India on September 10. The company took to Twitter to formally announce the arrival of Moto G6 Plus in the country. “The new #motog6plus is set to arrive on 10th September and is built to give you more with every feature!,” Motorola wrote in the tweet.

Moto G6 Plus is the top-end smartphone in the Moto G6 lineup, which consists of three phones in total; the other two members – Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play – are already available for purchase in India. In Europe, Moto G6 Plus is priced at EUR 299 (or approx Rs 24,000). In India, however, Moto G6 Plus is expected to cost under Rs 20,000.

As of specifications, Moto G6 Plus sports a 5.93-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with the Adreno 508 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,200mAh non-removable battery.

The device sports a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.7 along with a 5MP secondary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. On the front, the device features an 8MP camera sensor with a f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, NFC, 3.5mm audio jack.

Moto G6 Plus will be pitted against Xiaomi Mi A2, Honor Play, and Nokia 6.1 Plus. The latter three smartphones have been well received in India. Though it remains to be seen how consumers react to the Moto G6 Plus when it hits the market in the coming days.

