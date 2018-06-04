Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launched in India: Price, launch offers, specifications

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launched in India: Price starts at Rs 11,999, and both phones go on sale from midnight tonight. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launched in India: Price starts at Rs 11,999, and both phones go on sale from midnight tonight.

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play, the two new smartphones from Motorola have been officially launched for the Indian market. Both smartphones are aimed at the mid-end of the handset market, where players like Xiaomi and Oppo have substantial market share. Moto G6 starts at Rs 13,999 for the base model which has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,999 in India. Moto G6 Play costs Rs 11,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play: Price in India, Sale date, launch offers

Moto G6 is the high-end variant with a starting price of Rs 13,999 going up to Rs 15,999. The only difference in the two versions is the RAM and storage, which is 3GB + 32GB on the former and 4GB+64GB on the more expensive one. Moto G6 is Amazon exclusive in India and comes with a flat Rs 1,250 discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit Cards and EMI transactions on Amazon.in.

Users who rely on the Paytm Mall QR code in Moto Hub stores will get Rs 1200 cashback on a mobile recharge on Paytm. Amazon is also offering extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of any Motorola phone for the purchase of the Moto G6 series. Moto G6 buyers will get one year of Amazon Prime Membership worth Rs 999 free with Airtel 4G Monthly postpaid plans of Rs 499 and above.

Moto G6 Play will have a starting price of Rs 11,999 in India, and goes on sale on Flipakrt from midnight tonight like the Moto G6. Moto G6 Play comes in only 3GB RAM and 32GB storage in India. Both Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will also be sold at Moto Hubs offline stores across India. Moto G6 Play will come in an Indigo Black and gold colour option.

For Moto G6 Play, users will get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, only on Flipkart. Those who use Paytm Mall QR code will get Rs 1,200 cashback on mobile recharge on Paytm, but only for purchases made at Moto Hub stores. These are Motorola’s offline exclusive stores and the company has over 600 of these across India.

Flipkart is offering additional Rs 1500 off on exchange of your old smartphone along with assured Buy Back of up to Rs 5100. Users have to pay Rs 499 extra for the assured buyback. Users will also get 25 per cent discount on Jio’s Rs 198 Prepaid Plan.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play: Specifications in India

Out of the two, Moto G6 is the top-of-the-line smartphone. The phone has a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160×1080) MaxVision with an aspect of ratio of 18:9. Under the hood is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC, paired with Adreno 506 GPU. It has 3GB/4GB of RAM coupled with 32GB/64GB of storage. There is a 12MP + 5MP dual rear camera setup, and on the front there is an 16MP camera with an LED flash. The handset has a water-repellent p2i coating, and the usual connectivity options. It features a 3000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower Charging support, and it ships with Android 8.0 Oreo.

Next up is the Moto G6 Play, which is a budget device. Think the Moto G6 Play as the lower-end model of the Moto G6. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core. It has 3GB RAM paired with 32GB of storage, along with a microSD card slot that supports up to 256GB expandable storage.

It has a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440×720) MaxVision IPS LCD, and a 13MP rear camera with phase detection autofocus (PDAF), and an f/2.0 aperture. Also included is an 8MP front-facing camera with front-facing flash. It’s powered by a bigger 4000mAh battery with 10W charging. It has the same water-repellent p2i coating as the Moto G6, and ships with Android 8.0 Oreo.

