Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India today: Live stream timings, expected price, etc

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will launch in India today. Moto G series has been popular in the country due to its value proposition and affordable pricing, and Moto G6 is the latest version of the same. The new Motorola Moto G6 phones sport extra-tall 18:9 displays and dual-cameras. Moto G6 is the top of the range smartphone, though there is a Moto G6 Plus as well, which is not launching in India today. Moto G6 Play is a budget device. Here are all the details about the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play and the launch in India.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India: Live stream timing

Motorola is holding an event in Delhi today to mark the arrival of the Moto G6 series. The Moto G6 launch event will start at 11.30 am IST. The company has exclusively partnered with Twitter to stream the launch event. Users will be able to watch the live event as it unfolds via “Moto Showtime” on Twitter. Motorola is also streaming the Moto G6, G6 Play launch live on its YouTube channel.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India launch: Specifications, Expected price

Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play were first launched in Brazil in April this year. Moto G6 is a “premium mid-end” smartphone. It has adopted a new design language, featuring a glass-wrapped design. Perhaps the highlight of the Moto G6 is an 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual-camera functionality.

Moto G6 has already been launched in major western markets where it starts at $249 (or approx Rs 16,666). In India, however, the Moto G6 is expected to cost Rs 14,999 for the base model (3GB RAM + 32GB storage). The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model could cost Rs 17,999. Moto G6 will be an Amazon exclusive in India.

The mid-range smartphone sports a 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, a Snapdragon 450 processor, either 3 or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot (up to 256GB), and a 3000mAh battery with 15W TurboPower charging through USB Type-C. The Moto G6 uses a dual-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary lens with a f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera for depth information and bokeh effects. On the front, there’s an 8MP camera with a selfie flash.

Moto G6 Play is powered by a Snapdragon 427 processor. and has a single 13MP rear-facing camera with a f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there’s a 5MP selfie snapper with a soft LED flash. The display is still 18:9, but it is 1440 x 720 pixels resolutions, which an HD+ one (720p). Moto G6 Play is backed by a 4000mAh battery.

Moto G6 is priced at $199 (or approx Rs 13,320) in a number of international markets. We can expect the Moto G6 Play to cost around Rs 10,999. Moto G6 Play will be exclusive to Flipkart.

Out of the two, only the G6 has a fingerprint scanner on the front. The G6 Play, on the other hand, has a fingerprint scanner on the rear. The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will run Android 8.0 Oreo, though the company says that the phones will be upgraded to Android P without revealing the exact date.

