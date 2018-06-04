Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 each, sale from today

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play smartphones have been launched in India today by Lenovo-owned Motorola. Moto G6 series will be the latest in the mid-budget smartphone range from the company, and like previous Moto phones will run pure Android. Moto G6 now has the new 18:9 aspect ratio display and also comes with a dual-rear camera at the back, which has become common in the mid-range segment. Moto G6 Play is the budget smartphone from the company, and will be Flipkart exclusive.
Motorola hosted a live stream via Twitter for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play India launch. Moto G6 has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,999 in India. Moto G6 will be Amazon exclusive in India and will go on sale from today. Moto G6 Play will cost Rs 11,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It will be Flipkart exclusive and goes on sale from midnight today.
Specifications of Moto G6 are 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3000mAh battery; 12MP + 5MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. In comparison, Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch display as well, but the resolution is HD+ which is 720p. Processor on the Moto G6 Play is Snapdragon 430 coupled with a bigger 4000 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with soft LED flash.
The all-new Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will have the latest Google Lens integrated to the native camera app, and offer landmark recognition and smart text selection. With Google Lens users will be able to save information from business cards, save a URL from a poster, call phone numbers and navigate addresses.
Moto G6 Play will have a starting price of Rs 11,999 in India, and goes on sale on Flipakrt from midnight tonight. Moto G6 Play buyers will get Rs 1000 off on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, which will be offered only on Flipkart. Those who use Paytm Mall QR code will get Rs 1,200 cashback on mobile recharge on Paytm, but only for purchases made at Moto Hub stores. These are Motorola’s offline exclusive stores. There is also 25 per cent discount on Jio's Rs 198 plans for Moto G6 Play buyers. Flipkart is offering Buy Back for Moto G6 Play along with Rs 1500 extra off on exchange for an older smartphone when purchasing the new device.
To recap, Moto G6 is Amazon India exclusive, while Moto G6 Play is Flipkart exclusive. Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will both go on sale tonight at midnight on these two e-commerce websites. Motorola is also making the Moto G6 series available offline in its exclusive Moto Hub stores. Motorola has over 600+ Moto Hubs across India.
Launch offers on Moto G6 include flat Rs 1,250 discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit Cards and EMI transactions only on Amazon.in. Those who shop using Paytm Mall QR code will get Rs1200 cashback on mobile recharge on paytm, but this is only at Moto Hubs offline store. Motorola and Amazon India will offer extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange of any motorola phone. Motorola is also offering No Cost EMI options at both Amazon.in and Moto Hubs. Additionally for Airtel users with postpaid plan of Rs 499 and higher, there will one year of Amazon Prime Membership worth 999 free.
Motorola's Product Head Thomas Milner told Indian Express that both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will get an upgrade to the Android P OS. However, he did not confirm a timeframe for the same. Both Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play run Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box.
Moto G6 support facial recognition as well. The phone has a fingerprint scanner in the front.
Motorola has added a “selective focus” feature, that will allow users to take a photo, then change the area of focus and adjust the level of blur. Moto G6 has 16MP front camera, not 8MP like the global version.
Moto G6 camera is 12MP 5MP with the second sensor being a depth-sensing one. Motorola says the camera will focus very quickly, and the low-light performance will also be improved compared to the Moto G5S Plus. Moto G6's 12MP camera has an aperture of f/1.8. The rear camera also has a Portrait mode. It can adjust the Blur effect while taking the picture. Motorola will also let users adjust the blur after the picture is taken.
Moto G6 is the first phone with 18:9 display in the Moto G series. It has a contoured back design to make it easier to hold, explains Milner. Moto G6 is made of 3D Gorilla Glass, which reflects light from every angle. The device also has water-repellant coating to protect it from a little rain, and splashes. Both Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play have Turbo charging feature as well with 15W charger in the box. Both Moto G6, Moto G6 Play run Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.
The original Moto G smartphone is the company's best-selling smartphone in India till date. Moto G6 and G6 Play belong to the sixth generation.
Motorola India has over 600 Moto Hubs, which are exclusive offline retail stores. Company wants to expand to 1000 Moto Hubs.
In India, Motorola will focus on product innovation, shopping experience and consumer centricity, says Sharma. Moto Hubs are the offline space where Motorola is selling its smartphones. Motorola also has over 140 plus exclusive service centres in India. "We recently announced a first ever Moto service camp in Delhi. Customer could come with their out-of-warranty products and they could get them repaired for no extra-charge," says Sharma.
Sharma says Motorola is the number one brand in the US in the unlocked smartphone market segment. However, he does not given any numbers on US sales. Motorola's brand value in Latin America is the highest.
Shashank Sharma, Executive Director, Motorola, Asia Pacific, takes the stage. 'Moto G is our best-selling series in India, and across the world,' he says. 'Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are the next-generation smartphones in our popular Moto G series.' He's talking about the journey of the Motorola brand over the past 90 years. Motorola says their brand awareness in Latin America is close to 100 per cent. In India we have a brand awareness of close to 90 per cent, explains Sharma.
Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution display, with 18:9 aspect ration. But unlike the glass design on the Moto G6, it has a plastic body which has a glass finish. Moto G6 Play is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 processor, with 2GB/3GB RAM options. The storage versions are 16GB or 32GB and the expandable storage support is up to 128GB. The rear camera is 4000 mAh, and the phone has a micro-USB port for charging. The phone also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Moto G6 Play sports a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. The front camera has a soft LED flash as well. Moto G6 Play comes in a Deep Indigo colour option.
Moto G6 sports a 5.7-inch LCD IPS display with full HD+ resolution which is 1080p. The aspect ratio is 18:9, though the though the aspect ratio remains 18:9. The Moto G6 also has a fingerprint scanner embedded on the front of the display. The processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, which is an octa-core one. There will be two variants: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Moto G6 will have a 12MP+ 5MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. Battery is 3000 mAh, bundled with Motorola's 15W fast-charging. The phone is water-resistant with a splash resistant coating. Moto G6 has a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.0, dual-band WiFi as well. The phone does not have NFC support.
Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play are the two phones launching in India today. Moto G6 Play is the budget option and the Moto G6 is the mid-range option. Moto G6 has the 3D glass and metal design. Moto G6 Play has a Polymer glass design, which is a plastic body on the back. Both the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play come with a water-repellant nano-coating, but do note these are not entirely water-resistant. The phones are splash-proof. Moto G6 has a dual-rear camera, while the Moto G6 Play has a single camera sensor at the back. Also the Moto G6 Play sports a big 4000 mAh battery, while the regular Moto G6 has a 3000 mAh one.