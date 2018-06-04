Moto G6, Moto G6 Play India launch Highlights: Price is Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 each, sale from today

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India Highlights: The two new mid-range phones will start at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launch in India Highlights: The two new mid-range phones will start at Rs 13,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Moto G6, Moto G6 Play smartphones have been launched in India today by Lenovo-owned Motorola. Moto G6 series will be the latest in the mid-budget smartphone range from the company, and like previous Moto phones will run pure Android. Moto G6 now has the new 18:9 aspect ratio display and also comes with a dual-rear camera at the back, which has become common in the mid-range segment. Moto G6 Play is the budget smartphone from the company, and will be Flipkart exclusive.

Also read: Apple WWDC 2018 Live updates: iOS 12, macOS, watchOS 5 and more

Motorola hosted a live stream via Twitter for the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play India launch. Moto G6 has a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 15,999 in India. Moto G6 will be Amazon exclusive in India and will go on sale from today. Moto G6 Play will cost Rs 11,999 in India for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. It will be Flipkart exclusive and goes on sale from midnight today.

Also read: Moto G6, Moto G6 Play launched in India: Price, launch offers, specifications

Specifications of Moto G6 are 5.7-inch FHD+ (2160 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 450 processor, 3000mAh battery; 12MP + 5MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. In comparison, Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch display as well, but the resolution is HD+ which is 720p. Processor on the Moto G6 Play is Snapdragon 430 coupled with a bigger 4000 mAh battery, a 13MP rear camera and 8MP front camera with soft LED flash.