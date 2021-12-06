Moto G51 India launch date set for December 10: Everything to know

Motorola has confirmed that the Moto G51 will launch in India on December 10. The company revealed the same along with a teaser, on its official Twitter account, which shows the smartphone in two colour variants. Motorola has not released the Indian pricing of the device as of yet.

To recall, tipster Mukul Sharma had earlier stated on Twitter, that the device will launch on December 10. Now the company has confirmed the same. The tipster had posted an image while revealing some of the specifications of the said device, along with the launch date.

The Motorola Moto G51 5G is expected to be the company’s first phone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC in India. Moto G51 5G is speculated to have support for 12 5G bands in the Indian market. Motorola has already launched the Moto G51 5G in Europe.

While Motorola has not yet revealed how much the device will cost in India, the Moto G51 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 19,999.

Moto G51 5G: Specifications

Motorola has not revealed the specifications of the Indian variant of the Moto G51 5G. In case, the company ends up releasing the same variant of the device that it launched in Europe, the smartphone could come with similar specifications.

The Indian variant of the Moto G51 5G could pack a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Max Vision display with support for 20:9 aspect and 120Hz screen refresh rate.

The smartphone could be powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, as revealed by the tipster on Twitter. The phone could come with up to 8GB of RAM.

The device may pack a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50MP shooter with an f/1.8 lens. Other cameras on the back of the Moto G51 5G could include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

It is expected to come with a 13MP selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The Moto G51 5G could be equipped with up to 128GB of internal storage. The Motorola smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.