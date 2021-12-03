Moto G51 5G could launch in India on December 10: Report

Motorola is expected to launch its Moto G51 5G in India on December 10. As per a post by Tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, we now know more about the smartphone’s upcoming launch. The tipster posted an image while revealing some of the specifications of the said device.

[Exclusive] I can confirm the launch of another Motorola smartphone – #motog51 on 10th Dec!

It will be a true 5G phone with 12 5G Bands & have India’s first Snapdragon 480+ 5G Processor!

Motorola is on FIRE!

Your thoughts?#hellomoto pic.twitter.com/htVXX8j3NE — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) December 2, 2021

The Moto G51 5G is set to be the company’s first phone to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC in India. Additionally the Moto G51 5G is rumored to have support for 12 5G bands in the Indian market. It is important to note that Motorola has already launched the Moto G51 5G in Europe.

While Motorola has not yet revealed how much the device will cost in India, the Moto G51 5G is expected to be priced at Rs 19,999.

Moto G51 5G: Specifications

Motorola has not yet revealed the specifications of the Indian variant of the Moto G51 5G. If the company launches the same variant of the device that it launched in Europe, the smartphone could come with similar specifications.

The device could pack a 6.8-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Max Vision display with support for 20:9 aspect and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, as revealed by the tipster on Twitter. The phone could come with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Moto G51 5G may pack a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50MP shooter with an f/1.8 lens. Other cameras on the back of the device could include an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP macro shooter.

It is expected to come with a 13MP selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.2 lens. The device could be equipped with up to 128GB of internal storage. The Motorola smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.