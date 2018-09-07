Since this is going to be a phased rollout, all Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus users are expected to receive Android Oreo software update sooner or later. Since this is going to be a phased rollout, all Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus users are expected to receive Android Oreo software update sooner or later.

Moto G5 and G5 Plus have finally started to receive Android Oreo software update. Motorola has confirmed the software rollout in a phased manner starting with India, Brazil and Mexico. Motorola said that not all Moto G5 and G5 Plus units in these regions will receive the update immediately.

Since this is going to be a phased rollout, all Moto G5 and G5 Plus users are expected to receive Android Oreo software update sooner or later. However, Motorola did not mention anything about the Moto G5S. Moto G5S Plus users, on the other hand, received Android Oreo update towards the end of May 2018.

Moto G5 has a 5-inch Full HD display. The processor is the 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 one, with 3GB RAM and 16GB storage. Moto G5 sports a 13MP rear camera with PDAF, f/2.0 and there is a 5MP front camera. The phone has a 2800 mAh removable battery, with the Turbo charge feature. Moto G5 has a fingerprint scanner.’

Also Read: Moto G6 Plus launch in India set for September 10

Moto G5 Plus comes with a slightly bigger 5.2-inch FHD display, and 4GB RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Inside is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC. On the camera front, Moto G5 Plus features a 12MP Dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, while the front has a 5MP one for selfies. It packs a 3,000mAh under the hood and there is TurboCharge as well.

In other news, Moto G6 Plus will launch in India on September 10, as per a tweet by the company. Moto G6 Plus arrives in India almost over two months after the Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play got launched in the country.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd