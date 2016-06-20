Moto G4 launch today: Comparison with Redmi Note 3, Yunicorn and Le 2

Moto G4 will launch in India on June 22: Here’s a look at the top competition, which includes Redmi Note 3, Le 2, and Yu Yunicorn. Moto G4 will launch in India on June 22: Here’s a look at the top competition, which includes Redmi Note 3, Le 2, and Yu Yunicorn.

Moto G4 will launch in India on June 22, and just like the Plus version, it will be an Amazon exclusive smartphone.

Moto G4 features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Snapdragon 617 octa-core processor with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage and a 3000 mAh battery with support for Turbo Charging. It runs the Android 6 OS and has a 13 megapixel rear camera, not the 16 mp one in the Plus version. It also lacks a fingerprint scanner.

Watch our video review of Moto G4 Plus

However, Moto G4 Plus comes in 2 versions: 2GB RAM+16GB storage for Rs 13,499 and 3GB RAM+32GB storage for Rs 14,999.

In India, the Moto G series has usually been priced at Rs 12,999, but this year, we’ve got 3 versions of the phones. With the Plus series already occupying the higher price-band, it will be interesting to see if Moto G4 carries a slightly lower price-tag.

Given the specs and expected price-tag, Moto G4 will compete with other players like Le 2 (first sale from June 28), Yu Yunicorn, and of course, Xiaomi Redmi Note 3.

Here is a quick look at how Moto G4 fares against these phones on a specifications comparisons.

LeEco Le 2: Le 2 features a 5.5-inch full HD display, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor. It has a metal unibody design, and a rear fingerprint sensor with Sense ID support. The pink version of the phone gives it a premium look, which is great for its pricing.

Le 2 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB non-expandable storage, a 16MP rear camera and and 8MP front camera. The rear camera comes with phase detection auto-focus and has dual LED flash.

LeEco Le 2 runs eUI 5.6 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and is backed by 3000mAh battery. The device comes with USB Type-C port and supports fast charging.

Le 2 is priced at Rs 11,999 and goes on sale from June 28.

Le 2 is comes with 1 year free subscription to Le Supertainment package, which gives access to live concerts and other video content. LeEco is also bundling free CDLA Type-C USB headphones with this smartphone for now. The device doesn’t have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and instead the Type-C USB port has to be used to plug-in headphones.

Le 2 goes on first flash sale on Flipkart on June 28, and registrations for the sale are now open.

Yu Yunicorn: Yu Yunicorn by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma Yu Televentures is the latest big battery smartphone in the market.

This one also has a metal unibody design, and runs near stock version of Android 5.1 Lollipop with Steroid launcher. YU has cleaned the OS to a great extent, and has promised an Android M update soon.

Yu Yunicorn is priced at Rs 12,999 on Flipkart.

It has a 5.5-inch Full HD display, and is powered by MediaTek Helio P10 processor. The smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and has a 13 mp rear camera+ 5 mp front camera. The fingerprint scanner is on the front.

In our review, Yu Yunicorn’s design impressed us, as well as the excellent battery and UI. We further noted in our review, that if you are looking for a smartphone with good design and great battery life then Yunicorn is an apt choice.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 starts at Rs 9,999 going up all the way to Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3: In this price-category, Redmi Note 3 has set a standard in performance.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 comes in two variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB + 32GB storage – and offers very good performance thanks to MIUI, which offers tons of customisation option. This one features a 5.5-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 650 processor, a fingerprint scanner on the back and metal-unibody design.

The 4010 mAh battery means the Redmi Note 3 lasts more than 24 hours. In our review, we said called Redmi Note 3 as the top recommendation to anyone looking for a phone in this price-band, thanks to its flawless performance, and great battery life.

