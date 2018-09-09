Moto G4 Plus to get Android 8.0 Oreo update soon, soak test begins

Motorola plans to bring an Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto G4 Plus. Motorola plans to bring an Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto G4 Plus.

Motorola plans to bring an Android 8.0 Oreo update for the Moto G4 Plus. According to a report from XDA Developers, the Lenovo-owned company appears to have recruited testers for the same in Brazil, who will be checking various features before the update is rolled out publicly. The news comes soon after Motorola had confirmed that Android Oreo will soon be rolled out for the Moto G5 Plus.

Recently, Motorola had begun a soak test for this phone in Brazil, and now seems to have gone forward to the next step of Android Oreo testing. Similar tests had also been conducted for the Moto G5 Plus in June, and they were completed late last month, days before the rollout announcement. Given that the testing phase will begin from now, the Android Oreo update will be tried out on these phones for at least another month or two, before Motorola officially confirms the update. Also, this news comes in the backdrop of Android Pie having been announced for Pixel devices, which is also expected to include Moto Z series devices, as well as the Moto G6 series.

Speaking of its specifications, Moto G4 Plus sports a 5.2-inch full HD LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Running the Snapdragon 625 processor, it comes with 3000mAh of battery backup. It comes with 3GB/4GB RAM options, alongside 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The phone features a fingerprint scanner at the back

Moto G5 Plus comes with a 12MP rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and dual auto-focus pixels. Also, the front camera sensor is 5MP, and comes with f/2.2 aperture and display flash. Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, a USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack are among its connectivity options.

