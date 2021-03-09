Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power launched in India, price starts from Rs 9,999

Motorola has launched two new budget phones in India, namely Moto G30 and Moto G10 Power. The devices pack a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a big battery, a quad rear camera setup and more. Both the handsets feature an IP52 water-repellent design. The Moto G10 Power, which is priced at Rs 9,999 in India, will go on sale on March 16 via Flipkart.

The sale will take place at 12:00PM. It will be sold in two colours, including Aurora Grey and Breeze Blue. The Moto G30, on the other hand, will be available in Dark Pearl and Pastel Sky colour options. It is priced at Rs 10,999 and can be purchased through Flipkart. It will go on sale on March 17. Read on to know everything about these devices.

Motorola Moto G30: Specifications

The newly launched Moto G30 comes with a 6.5-inch display with support for HD+ (720 x 1,600p) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The budget phone features a waterdrop notched display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which is backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The company has given the option to expand the internal storage using a microSD card.

At the back of the phone, there is a quad-camera setup, which includes a 64MP camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP camera sensors. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie shooter. The Moto G30 smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W charging as well as NFC. It runs Android 11 out of the box.

Motorola Moto G10 Power: Specifications

The Moto G10 Power comes with a 60Hz refresh rate display. The budget phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display and draws power from a Snapdragon 460 chipset. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Moto G10 Power ships with Android 11 OS. There is also a dedicated Google Assistant button on the device.

The latest Moto G10 Power smartphone offers four cameras at the back. It includes a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2MP sensors. For selfies and videos, there is an 8MP camera on the front. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery and supports 20W charging.