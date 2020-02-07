Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus with Snapdragon 665 processor launched

Moto G Stylus comes with a stylus and a smaller battery. Moto G Stylus comes with a stylus and a smaller battery.

Motorola has just launched two new smartphones the Moto G Power and Moto G Stylus. The Moto G Power is priced at $249 (approximately Rs 17,818) and the Moto G Stylus is priced at $299 (approximately Rs 21,395). There is no word on when the company plans on launching the devices in India.

Both the devices have almost similar specifications, with the only differences being storage, camera, battery and the inclusion of a stylus.

Moto G Power specifications

Moto G Power sports a 6.4-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with an Adreno 610 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Moto G Stylus specifications

Just like the Moto G Power, the Moto G Stylus also sports a 6.4-inch LCD display with a 1080p resolution and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 128GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 10 operating system. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

In the camera department, the device sports a triple camera setup on the back made up of a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens and a 16MP Action camera. On the front, it features the same 16MP sensor as the Moto G Power.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd