Moto G Power 2022 edition launched in the US: Specifications, price

Motorola has launched its latest smartphone, which is the Moto G Power (2022). The smartphone comes as an upgrade to the company’s Moto G Power (2021) which was unveiled earlier in January. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC and features a triple rear camera setup. Here is everything you should know about the Moto G Power 2022 edition.

Moto G Power (2022): Specifications

The Moto G Power (2022) packs a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 269ppi pixel density. The handset runs on Android 11 and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB internal storage which can be further expanded using a microSD card (up to 512GB).

The Moto G Power (2022) features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP shooter. Other cameras on the device include a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth lens.

The smartphone supports rear camera features such as hyperlapse, dual capture, and more. For selfies, the Moto G Power packs an 8MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The device gets a rear fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock as well.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include Bluetooth v5, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and more. The Moto G Power(2022) comes with IP52 certification for improved dust and water resistance,

Moto G Power (2022): Pricing

The Moto G Power (2022) will be available at $199/ $249 (approx Rs 14,700/ Rs 18,400) in the US. The smartphone is confirmed to be available in a single Black colour option. As of now, there is no word on the Indian pricing of the device.