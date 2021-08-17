Moto Edge series with differentiated features aimed at ‘Zinnials’

Motorola will launch its new Edge series phones in India, trying to tap into what it calls the Zinnials, tech-savvy users in the 18 to 24 age group. Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Asia Pacific at Motorola said the phones will cash in on the goodwill Moto has garnered wits budget phones in India over the years.

“We don’t want to keep innovation to just the premium segment. The whole idea was to bring innovation at affordable price points. That’s what the Moto G did and this is what the Edge is trying to do,” Mani told indianexpress.com in a video call.

The company will bring in two phones, the Moto Edge 20 Fusion with Rs 21,499 and Rs 22,999 pricing based on the storage and memory configuration. The Moto Edge 20 is more premium and priced Rs 29,999, tending more towards the segment where OnePlus phones are now dominant. The Moto Edge Pro is expected to come to India at a later date.

Mani said the phones will offer many differentiated features from a thin design, to a top-end display with a billion colours and 144Hz touchscreen and a great camera with 108MP and 9x Ultrapixel.

Moto, which has grown significantly in markets like the Americas with high double-digit growth, has grown at 349% in India last quarter. “This is the third consecutive quarter in which we have grown over 300%,” said Mani who looks after the Asia-Pacific region for the company. The Edge series is expected to bolster this spirit of growth.

“Work from home has changed a few things over the past year. Earlier, you thought of the mobile-only when you went out. Now, a lot of us are staying inside and want to use the mobile connected to your PC,” Mani explained the reasoning behind adding a new service called ‘Ready For’ in the new phone series. With Ready For PC users will be able to use their mobile phone apps on the computer — like watching a video or making a call using the laptop keyboard. Ready For Wireless will ensure users can seamlessly transfer content from the phone to the PC and even stream content to a smart TV taking advantage of Miscast.

“Our idea is to bring in differentiations and I think that’s what we have always wanted to do with our products. Keep the consumer at the centre of it and bring him new stuff,” he underlined, adding that these services will be both consumer-centric and enterprise-grade.

The target audience, according to Mani, will be the so-called Zinnials, a crossover between the millennials and Gen Z who literally want to change the world. “Interestingly, we have also launched our Motorola brand platform called power to empower. This is the target segment which we’re looking at, which wants to have their own way in the world. We are going to help them make it and that’s why we’re calling it ‘find your edge’,” Mani explained Moto’s new brand philosophy.

Mani said the new phones will be available via Flipkart, with who Moto has built a strategic partnership over the years. There are plans for Moto’s own online store and the company will have around 8200 offline stores where consumers will be able to touch a feel the new devices. “We are also trying to create AR experiences that will allow the consumers to be able to experience the products in digital.”