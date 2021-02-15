Moto E7 Power confirmed to launch on February 19: What we know so far

Moto E7 Power will be available in two colours (Image: Flipkart)

Motorola is set to launch its budget smartphone Moto E7 Power in India on February 19 at 12 noon. The company confirmed the news today with a post on Twitter. The landing page of Moto E7 Power is live on Flipkart now revealing key specifications about the phone.

Motorola E7 has a 6.5 HD+ LCD display with 720×1,600 resolution. It will have a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB via microSD card slot. The company has not revealed the processor. All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which will be charged via a Type-C charger. The charging speed of the phone has not been confirmed yet.

On the back, it has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and an LED flash. The second sensor on the back is expected to be a 2MP one. On the front, it has a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The front snapper is expected to be 5MP on the Moto E7 Power.

Moto E7 power will have a clean stock Android experience. It is likely to run Android 10 out of the box. As per the photos on Flipkart, it will be available in blue and red colour variants.

There are visible bezels on the top and bottom of the screen. On the side, it has a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. There is no word about the expected price of Moto E7 Power but it can be priced around Rs 10,000.