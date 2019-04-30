Toggle Menu Sections
Moto E6 specs leak online, will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/technology/mobile-tabs/moto-e6-specifications-leak-online-will-be-powered-by-qualcomms-snapdragon-430-processor-5703538/

Moto E6 specs leak online, will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor

Moto E6 will launch in the US via carriers, however, it is yet unknown what carriers will the company be partnering with for the launch of the device.

Motorola, Moto E6, Moto E6 leaked specifications, Moto E6 leak, Moto E6 specifications, Moto E6 specs, Moto E6 launch, Moto E6 India launch, Moto E6 launch date, Moto E6 India launch date
Moto E6 will sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1140×720 pixels. (Representational Image: Motorola One Power)

Motorola is currently working on its new budget offering— Moto E6— with the codename surfna, according to XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman. In a tweet, Mishaal has revealed the device’s launch area and key specifications.

According to the tweet, Moto E6 will launch in the US via carriers, however, it is yet unknown what carriers will the company be partnering with for the launch of the device. It is also unknown if the device will be launching in markets like India, Europe or not.

The company might launch the device quite soon, considering that its predecessor, the Moto E5, was launched in April 2018. The Moto E5 lineup of devices includes the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto E5 Plus and the Moto E5 Cruise.

Moto E6 will sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1140×720 pixels. However, in the tweet, Mishaal stated that he is not 100 per cent sure about this. It will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU.

Advertising

Also Read: Leaked renders of 2019 Moto Razr give us our clearest look yet at the foldable phone

The device will come with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. He did not reveal any details about the battery specifications of the device.

The device will sport a single 13MP sensor on the back with an f/2.0 aperture paired with a single 5MP sensor on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Realme 1st anniversary sale: Realme 2 Pro, U1 to get Rs 1,000 off and more
2 Redmi Note 7 Pro gets Fortnite support with MIUI 10.2.10.0 update
3 Galaxy S10 5G reportedly catches fire, Samsung blames 'external impact'