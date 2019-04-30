Moto E6 specs leak online, will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor

Motorola is currently working on its new budget offering— Moto E6— with the codename surfna, according to XDA Developers editor-in-chief Mishaal Rahman. In a tweet, Mishaal has revealed the device’s launch area and key specifications.

According to the tweet, Moto E6 will launch in the US via carriers, however, it is yet unknown what carriers will the company be partnering with for the launch of the device. It is also unknown if the device will be launching in markets like India, Europe or not.

The company might launch the device quite soon, considering that its predecessor, the Moto E5, was launched in April 2018. The Moto E5 lineup of devices includes the Moto E5, Moto E5 Play, Moto E5 Plus and the Moto E5 Cruise.

Moto E6 will sport a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1140×720 pixels. However, in the tweet, Mishaal stated that he is not 100 per cent sure about this. It will run Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor paired with an Adreno 505 GPU.

The device will come with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB/32GB of internal storage. It will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. He did not reveal any details about the battery specifications of the device.

Motorola Moto E6 (“surfna”)

* Launching in U.S. on carriers (not sure which ones)

* 32-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

* 2GB RAM

* 16/32GB storage

* 13MP f/2.0 S5K3L6 rear camera

* 5MP f/2.0 S5K5E9 front camera

* Android 9 Pie

* 5.45″ 720×1440 display (not 100% sure on this one) — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 29, 2019

The device will sport a single 13MP sensor on the back with an f/2.0 aperture paired with a single 5MP sensor on the front with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.