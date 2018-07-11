Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus: A look at differences in specifications, features

Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus: A look at the specification and price comparison of the fifth generation Moto E series smartphones Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus: A look at the specification and price comparison of the fifth generation Moto E series smartphones

Motorola has announced its latest smartphones from the Moto E series, the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus in India. The key features of the new Moto E- series handsets are their massive batteries and 18:9 displays. Moto E5 has been priced at Rs 9999 and the bigger Moto E5 Plus comes with a price tag of Rs 11,999.

Both the Moto smartphones pack the requisite features that a user expect from a modern smartphone at a budget price. However, the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus differ in terms of few aspects, for instance, display, internal hardware, battery backup. Let’s take a look at how the two new Moto E5 smartphones compare with one another.

Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Design and display

Both the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Plus look identical from the front. However, the difference is visible from the back. While Moto E5 features a plain back panel, Moto E5 Plus flaunts 3D polymer glass design. The design on the Plus variant appears quite similar to the Moto G6 that was launched in India in May this year for a price starting at Rs 13,999.

Moto E5 Plus sports dial-shaped camera module at the back with Moto batwing logo imprinted on the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The camera sensor’s design is similar to one we have seen on the Moto X4 series. The good thing is that both Moto E5 and E5 Plus have splash resistant nano-coating to save them from spills, though they are not completely water-resistant.

In terms of display, Moto E5 features a 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) Max Vision display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Moto E5 Plus sports a slightly tall 6-inch HD+ display (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) Max Vision IPS LCD 18:9 display.

Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Camera and software

Moto E5 carries a single camera module having a 13MP unit. Up front, it has a 5MP camera sensor with selfie light to capture better images in low light. Meanwhile, the Moto E5 Plus features a 12MP primary camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, laser AF and LED flash. Up front, it has an 8MP camera sensor that comes with f/2.2 aperture and selfie flash.

On the software front, both the Moto E5 smartphones run Android 8.0 Oreo right out-of-the-box.

Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Processor, RAM, Storage

Coming to the processing hardware, Moto E5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4GHz. Moto E5 Plus, on the other hand, carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 chipset clocked at 1.4GHz. The processor is paired with Adreno 505 GPU for graphics rendition. Moto E5 comes in only 2GB RAM and 16GB storage with a dedicated microSD slot with 128GB support. Moto E5 Plus comes in 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. This one too has 128GB dedicated microSD slot.

Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus: Battery and storage

The key highlight of the all-new Moto E5 series is massive battery package. The base model, Moto E5 is backed by a huge 4,000mAh battery. Moto E5 Plus, however, packs a slightly bigger 5000mAh. Both the handsets support the proprietary Turbocharging technology and bundle a 10W Rapid Charger.

Moto E5 Plus is already available for purchase on Amazon India, and Moto Hub stores. Moto E5 will be available to buy online in the offline Moto Hub stores.

