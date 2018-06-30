Motorola confirms: Moto E5 Plus smartphone India launch in July

Motorola unveiled the Moto E5, E5 Play, and the E5 Plus along with the new Moto G6 line-up of smartphones back in April. Motorola unveiled the Moto E5, E5 Play, and the E5 Plus along with the new Moto G6 line-up of smartphones back in April.

Over the past week, Motorola India has been posting battery related video teasers all across its social media platforms. Now, the brand has gone ahead and confirmed the launch of its Moto E5 Plus smartphone, which will take place next month in the country. Motorola unveiled the Moto E5, E5 Play, and the E5 Plus along with the new Moto G6 line-up of smartphones back in April.

According to a report by Gadgets360, Motorola will be launching the Moto E5 Plus in June, whereas the E5 will make its debut in the country later. The report further stated that Moto E5 Play is currently restricted to the US market. The Moto E5 Plus was launched at the price of EUR 169 (Approximately Rs 13,500), however, considering the competition Motorola might launch the device under Rs 10,000.

Coming to the specifications, the Moto E5 Plus sports a 6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The device features 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery. The device comes running on Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.

Also Read: Motorola confirms August 2 event, will it launch Motorola One Power, Motorola One, Moto Z3?

In terms of optics, the Moto E5 Plus features a 12MP rear camera with an aperture of f/2.0. On the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor for selfies. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11a/c/g, 4G, VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2 and a micro USB port for charging and data transfer.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd