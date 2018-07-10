Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: A specifications comparison

Moto E5 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: Here’s a look at the specifications comparison. Moto E5 Plus vs Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: Here’s a look at the specifications comparison.

The budget segment in India’s smartphone market has a new entrant – Moto E5 Plus. Priced at Rs 11,999 it competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5, which is priced staring at Rs 9,999 for a similar 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Moto E5 Plus also goes up against Realme 1, which has a starting price tag of Rs 8,990. But the highlight of Moto E5 Plus is its 5,000mAh battery. In line with most smartphones these days, the budget friendly Moto phone also comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio display.

Moto E5 Plus is Amazon exclusive in India, and sale starts the midnight of July 10. Moto E5 Plus was launched alongside Moto E5, which is a stripped down version of the Plus variant. So, how does Moto E5 Plus compare with Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Realme 1, based on specifications? We find out:

Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: Price in India

Moto E5 Plus has been launched at a price of Rs 11,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage option. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 price in India starts at Rs 9,999 for the same storage model, while 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant can be bought at Rs 11,999. Realme 1 costs Rs 8, 990 and the price is for 3GB RAM+32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM+64GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage variants are priced at Rs 10,990 and Rs 13,990 respectively.

In terms of price, Moto E5 Plus is the most expensive considering there is only one RAM and storage variant in the market.

Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: Design and Display

Moto E5 Plus has a newer Moto X4-like design, which makes it look more premium. Though the phone has a 3D polymer (plastic) glass body, the overall look and feel is of a glass back. The fingerprint scanner is embedded into Moto’s batwing logo at the bottom of rear camera module, which is again similar to Moto X4 series design. There is no face unlock on Moto E5 Plus like Redmi Note 5 and Realme 1.

Redmi Note 5 sports a metal unibody design, with prominent antenna lines on top and bottom of the back cover, which is standard on Xiaomi phones. In terms of design, Redmi Note 5 has nothing drastically different to offer, other than fuller display on the front.

Realme 1 has a unique design, at least in the sub-Rs 1,000 price bracket as it comes with a fiberglass rear panel with diamond cut effect, which makes it stand out in the price segment.

Both Redmi Note 5 Pro and Realme 1 feature a FHD+ resolution display, which is 2160×1080 pixels. Moto E5 Plus gets a HD+ screen with a pixel resolution of 720×1440 pixels. Rivals clearly have an edge when it comes to display resolution. All the three phones sport 18:9 aspect ratio screen with minimum bezels on the sides. Realme 1 and Moto E5 Plus have a 6-inch display, while Redmi Note 5 has a 5.99-inch display.

Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: Camera

Moto E5 Plus sports a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, laser autofocus, and LED flash. The front shooter is 8MP with selfie flash. In terms of camera, Redmi Note 5 also comes with a 12MP primary camera, which is impressive for its budget pricing. The 5MP front camera supports LED flash. When it comes to the Realme 1, the 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie lens are also impressive. In fact, the front camera on this device is easily one of the best on the price range.

Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: Processor, Battery, and Memory

Moto E5 Plus ships with an older octa-core 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 processor to the Helio P60 on Realme 1. Redmi Note 5 is also powered by an older, though more powerful Snapdragon 625 processor from Qualcomm. Moto E5 Plus is only available in one storage variant -3GB RAM+32GB storage. Both the other phones can be bought in 4GB RAM+64GB storage options as well. There’s a 6GB RAM+128GB storage model of Realme 1 as well, for those who are interested.

Moto E5 Plus has triple slots – two for SIM card and a microSD card slot. Redmi Note 5 has a hybrid SIM slot. The phones support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

Battery is the USP of Moto E5 Plus as it ships with a 5,000mAh one, which the company claims will last around one and a half days. The phone also supports the company’s Turbo charging technology, and a 10W charger is also comes in the box.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is backed by a dependable 4,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half with long hours of video binge watching, endless sessions of Candy Crush Saga, etc, as we observed in our review. Realme 1 has a 3,410 battery and it lasts a day with moderate to heavy usage.

Moto E5 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 1: Software

Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo and it also supports Moto display as well as Moto actions. Moto display essentially allows users to look at notifications without unlocking the smartphone. Users will get a stock Android experience on Moto E5 Plus, with minimum customisations. Realme 1 ships the company’s ColorOS 5.0, which is based on with Android 8.1 Oreo. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is still on Android 7.1 Nougat, with MIUI 9 skin.

